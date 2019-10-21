Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.60-9.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.14. Celanese also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $11.00-12.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $122.00 price target on shares of Celanese and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Celanese from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.11.

Shares of CE traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $121.31. 990,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.14. Celanese has a 1 year low of $82.91 and a 1 year high of $127.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

