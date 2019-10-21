CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CDW from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $123.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CDW has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neil B. Fairfield sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $250,178.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill M. Billhorn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $55,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,985.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,373 shares of company stock valued at $21,519,610 over the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 478.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

