CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.17

Shares of CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.15. CCOM Group shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 9,480 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

Get CCOM Group alerts:

CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter. CCOM Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 24.81%.

CCOM Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment (HVAC) in the United States. It also distributes whole-house generators; climate control systems; plumbing and electrical fixtures and supplies; and parts and accessories. In addition, the company provides control system design, custom control panel fabrication, technical field support, in-house training, and climate control consultation services for engineers and installers; and designs direct digital control systems, as well as systems that control multi-location facilities through the Internet.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CCOM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCOM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.