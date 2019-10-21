Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $86.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carvana Co. provide eCommerce platform for buying used cars. Carvana Co. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.07.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $73.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.83. Carvana has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $85.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $986.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.50 million. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 30.55% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $904,257.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,759.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $3,202,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,042.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,361 shares of company stock worth $13,054,526. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Carvana by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 255,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,892,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

