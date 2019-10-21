Carriage Services (CSV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Carriage Services to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. On average, analysts expect Carriage Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carriage Services stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $382.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barrington Research set a $26.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

