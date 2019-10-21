Cardinal Resources (TSE:CDV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.36

Cardinal Resources Ltd (TSE:CDV) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.36 and traded as high as $0.36. Cardinal Resources shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 89,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.15, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $147.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90.

Cardinal Resources Company Profile (TSE:CDV)

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's principal project is Namdini Gold project located in the Bolgatanga region. Cardinal Resources Limited is based in West Perth, Australia.

