Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Lowered to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Sunday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitala Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Capitala Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of CPTA stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $8.58. 4,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,462. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. Capitala Finance has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 107.00%. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capitala Finance will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the second quarter worth $1,985,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capitala Finance by 119.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Capitala Finance by 12.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 95,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Capitala Finance by 572.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Capitala Finance in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

