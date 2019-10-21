Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 332,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,031 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 140.3% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.29.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,619,732.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,653. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.97. 47,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.68. The stock has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. American Express’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

