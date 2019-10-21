Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $30,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10,824.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,589.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 819,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,564,000 after acquiring an additional 788,686 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,645.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 720,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,683,000 after acquiring an additional 694,545 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,141,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $621,561,000 after acquiring an additional 598,230 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,986,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $877,186,000 after acquiring an additional 555,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at $97,466,832.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,803,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,104 shares of company stock valued at $15,418,539. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.27.

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $282.01. 9,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,887. The company has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.34 and a 12 month high of $305.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

