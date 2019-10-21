Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $227.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Canadian Pacific have outperformed its industry so far in 2019, mainly due to its prudent cost management and higher freight revenues. Efficient cost management owing to the precision scheduled railroading model is aiding the company in generating significant earnings growth. Moreover, the company’s top line is benefiting from strong freight revenues at key units. Backed by cost-cuts and higher revenues, operating ratio has been improving over the last few quarters. The company’s efforts to reward shareholders are also appreciative. However, high debt levels are quite concerning. Also, weakness pertaining to U.S. grain volumes, which have been declining since the fourth quarter of 2018 might reflect in the third quarter results, to be released on Oct 23. High capital expenses are also limiting bottom-line growth.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CP. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.79.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.43. 111,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.96. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $167.48 and a one year high of $247.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 81.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

