Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.97) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ATYM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:ATYM opened at GBX 187 ($2.44) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $256.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 194.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 208.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Atalaya Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 261 ($3.41).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

