Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $101.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.49. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $87.26 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 target price on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.