Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $304,000 Position in Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOHU. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sohu.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,104,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after buying an additional 67,236 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Sohu.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 374,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sohu.com by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sohu.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sohu.com by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 52,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

SOHU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $9.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.46. Sohu.com Ltd – has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $23.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $474.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.38 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

