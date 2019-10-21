Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Shares in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,392 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.07% of PDF Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PDFS. ValuEngine lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PDF Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $14.20 on Monday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.44 million, a PE ratio of -59.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $20.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.