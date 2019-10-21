Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,044,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,463,000 after acquiring an additional 893,099 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,020,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,812,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $569,076,000 after acquiring an additional 182,449 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,316.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 139,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 129,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 652,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,413,000 after acquiring an additional 98,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ODFL stock opened at $178.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.56. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $179.41.
In other news, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $204,074.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at $933,610.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 56,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $9,392,292.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,799 shares of company stock worth $14,586,493. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.42.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.