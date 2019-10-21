Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,044,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,463,000 after acquiring an additional 893,099 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,020,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,812,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $569,076,000 after acquiring an additional 182,449 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,316.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 139,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 129,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 652,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,413,000 after acquiring an additional 98,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $178.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.56. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $179.41.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $204,074.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at $933,610.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 56,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $9,392,292.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,799 shares of company stock worth $14,586,493. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.42.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

