Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 1,172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,786 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after purchasing an additional 171,186 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,136 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,655 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $91.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.80. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $93.12.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $705.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.88 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $289,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,795 shares in the company, valued at $783,458.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,864 shares of company stock worth $868,021 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum set a $97.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $83.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.81.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

