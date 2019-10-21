Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,679,000 after acquiring an additional 147,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,789,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,189,000 after acquiring an additional 281,656 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kennametal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,617,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,821,000 after acquiring an additional 33,560 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 752.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 680,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,187,000 after acquiring an additional 601,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 514.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,940,000 after acquiring an additional 562,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $158,592.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,715.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KMT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kennametal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.49 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.26.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $603.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

