Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 23.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth $41,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 422.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ducommun alerts:

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 600 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $27,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 404,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,839,841.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $98,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $172,797 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $39.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $463.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

DCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Ducommun from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.