Callahan Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,157 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 241.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,909,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,232,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,233,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,186,000 after acquiring an additional 760,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,842,000 after acquiring an additional 596,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.21. 1,658,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,865. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $92.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wood & Company reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

