Callahan Advisors LLC Has $11.39 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,428 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.0% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 37,933 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 24,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $281.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.84.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,179,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,814. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The company has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,517,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,838,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

