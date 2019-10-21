Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 4,495 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 0.9% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 38,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton by 5.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 10.7% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Group cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Vertical Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.23.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,906. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $89.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $1,507,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $237,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,592 shares of company stock worth $8,501,148 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

