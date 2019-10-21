Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,873 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,828 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Nike by 1.8% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Nike by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 375,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,852 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 33.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 9.3% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its holdings in Nike by 2.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 42,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,303,586. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.78. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $96.46. The stock has a market cap of $149.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.98.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 2,770 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $240,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $15,414,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 505,579 shares of company stock valued at $45,961,980. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

