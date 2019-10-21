Calamos Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.33. 78,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,865. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.05. The firm has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.54.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

