Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 71.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 127,136 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 103.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 348,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 177,213 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $10,401,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COP traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,637,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,214. The company has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $73.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

