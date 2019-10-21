Calamos Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.2% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $281.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.84.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,517,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,838,120 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.69. 1,275,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,620,834. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

