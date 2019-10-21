Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 112,210 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,255,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 112,210 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $116,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 37,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 27.6% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 252,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 51,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 362,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,549,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $201.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.