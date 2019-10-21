Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,897 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,972 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $34,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 95.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 53.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.53. 158,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,851,448. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $57.39 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.71.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,357 in the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

