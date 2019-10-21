Calamos Advisors LLC Has $85.57 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,823 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Humana worth $85,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Humana by 150.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,550,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,408,000 after buying an additional 932,778 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 4,141.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,543,000 after buying an additional 690,246 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth about $180,507,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Humana by 6,921.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 536,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,273,000 after buying an additional 528,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth about $115,680,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUM traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $288.23. 427,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,260. Humana Inc has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $355.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.24 and a 200 day moving average of $267.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.12%.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.30.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

