Calamos Advisors LLC Has $29.97 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,782 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $29,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 84.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at about $3,545,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at about $2,382,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 36.8% in the second quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.69.

LLY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.28. 126,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $132.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.02.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $2,201,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,130.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,452 shares of company stock valued at $28,252,925. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

