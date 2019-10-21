Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,116,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273,293 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of E*TRADE Financial worth $48,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,462 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,752,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,581,000 after purchasing an additional 957,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,775,000 after purchasing an additional 469,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,276,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,731,000 after purchasing an additional 389,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 2,066.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 398,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 380,498 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETFC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.74. 175,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,656,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $54.44.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETFC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.04.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 5,109 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $230,824.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,728.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 53,584 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,420,925.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,003.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

