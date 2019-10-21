CAE (NYSE:CAE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

CAE stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 102,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,887. CAE has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $825.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CAE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CAE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CAE by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CAE by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

