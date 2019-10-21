Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Cactus posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $168.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Cactus by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cactus by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Cactus by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 138,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WHD opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cactus has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $40.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

