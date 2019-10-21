BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,233 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 238,265 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,493,000 after purchasing an additional 141,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $3.02 on Monday, hitting $184.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,077. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.84. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $138.65 and a 1 year high of $211.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $212.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.78.

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,548. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

