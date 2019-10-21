BTR Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,799 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Starwood Property Trust worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. Raymond James upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

NYSE:STWD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.78. 136,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,630. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $351.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.00%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $712,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 305,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,861.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rina Paniry sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $312,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,247.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

