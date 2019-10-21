BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $802,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 372.8% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 149,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,987 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 28,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $50.38. 3,893,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,189,582. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The company has a market cap of $218.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

