BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $11.29 Million Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises about 2.1% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $11,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UTX. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 77,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 164,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in United Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 101,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,200,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in United Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 166,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $564,221.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,307.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 4,680 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $633,157.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,345 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Technologies stock traded up $1.63 on Monday, hitting $138.43. 430,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.61. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UTX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

