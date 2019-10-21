BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 89,733.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32,304 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 59.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 171.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.65. 188,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,582. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.04. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $89.01 and a 1-year high of $116.25.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0715 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

