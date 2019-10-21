BTR Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,040 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 269,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 82,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,713,384. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

