BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.52

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.52 and last traded at $43.34, with a volume of 30434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.72.

DOOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Desjardins set a $66.00 target price on BRP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.69.

Get BRP alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 18.21.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BRP Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.0752 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BRP by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BRP by 944.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in BRP by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.