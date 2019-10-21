Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,692 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 56.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 69.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 41.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $267.71 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $216.97 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.20.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.647 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

