Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 11,260 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,717,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $84.14 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.46 and a 12 month high of $85.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

