Brookstone Capital Management Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 106,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,353,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $84.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $87.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.