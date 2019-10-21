Brookstone Capital Management Has $688,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,300 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $591,885,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 31,276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,371,000 after purchasing an additional 841,019 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,868,305,000 after purchasing an additional 508,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $304,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,239,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total transaction of $1,781,206.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,194. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $302.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.17 and a 200-day moving average of $268.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

