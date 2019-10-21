Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.05 Million Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,685 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 53,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 47,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

MXIM opened at $57.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.43. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.97 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 37.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Bergman sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $80,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $140,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,837,472 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MXIM. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

