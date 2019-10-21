Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 141 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000.

BURL opened at $202.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.11. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $136.30 and a 52-week high of $209.36.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 163.50%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.23, for a total transaction of $1,091,139.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,132.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.54, for a total transaction of $170,187.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,528.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,676 shares of company stock valued at $20,135,128 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. OTR Global cut shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $206.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.39.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

