Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPY. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:BPY opened at $19.01 on Monday. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.89%. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 9.8% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 87.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 641,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 300,155 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 7.3% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,196,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,585,000 after purchasing an additional 100,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

