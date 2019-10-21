Brokerages Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) PT at $61.07

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $35.32. 158,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,383. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $232.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,510,000 after acquiring an additional 214,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,898,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,177,000 after acquiring an additional 32,075 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,705,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after acquiring an additional 122,956 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,001,000 after acquiring an additional 102,314 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,257,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,841,000 after acquiring an additional 154,586 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.