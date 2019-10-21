Brokerages Set Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Target Price at $11.00

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

MWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities set a $12.00 target price on Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Rogowski sold 85,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $863,540.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,258.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 62.2% during the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,755,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 673,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,222,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 30,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MWA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 550,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,049. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

