Brokerages Set Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target at $15.67

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 694,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.52. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Eugene Edwards bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,183. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 216,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $1,672,323.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,983,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,788,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,737,000 after purchasing an additional 70,115 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 985,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 961,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 589,043 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 928,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 463,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,458,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

