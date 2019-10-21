Brokerages Set China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) Target Price at $15.00

China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 61.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance during the third quarter worth $127,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance during the second quarter worth $160,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 32.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance during the second quarter worth $217,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LFC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.54. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

